Starring Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman, Begins Streaming May 27
Manhattan Theatre Club, in association with The Huntington, presents a virtual adaptation of Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties streaming on demand May 27–June 13. The play debuted at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company in summer 2018 before arriving at MTC that fall. The presentation, re-imagined for a digital space, reunites original stars Lisa Banes (Present Laughter, Royal Pains) and Jordan Boatman (Hulu’s The Path). Kimberly Senior directs.www.playbill.com