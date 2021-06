Outside is pretty much open and folks are in need of a proper soundtrack to accompany their summertime shenanigans. Enter UK electronic duo Jungle armed with their latest single “Talk About It.” The vibrant track is just what we need to fuel any fun and foolery we encounter as we ease into the post-pandemic world. Though the lyrics capture the hesitation one feels when embarking on a new love affair, the lively percussion and groovy bass line dive right in from the moment the beat drops.