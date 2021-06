For years, the first Wednesday in February meant a few unmistakable rituals. Alabama would land a highly-rated class on National Signing Day and at 4 p.m., Nick Saban would step to the media room podium in a crimson blazer. Somewhere between thanking administrators and dumping on star ratings, Saban would talk about hunting dogs. The gist of it would be something about never knowing how good they’d be until taking them into the woods and getting to work.