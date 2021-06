The Palestinian war against Israel is no longer something that the West can regard as a quarrel in a far-away country between people of whom they know nothing. At a recent congressional hearing, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has a long history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban in committing “crimes against humanity.” When 12 Jewish Democrats accused her of bigotry, she and her allies accused them of racism and Islamophobia.