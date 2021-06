NPD analyst Mat Piscatella has posted sales data in the US for the month of May, 2021, and the results are impressive for a couple of the newer releases. Resident Evil Village was, of course, the biggest new release of the month, and it was also the best-selling game for the month in the region. Not only did have the best launch month sales for any 2021 game, it has also immediately become the second best-selling game of 2021 in the US so far.