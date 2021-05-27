St. Vincent’s sixth album “Daddy’s Home” self-consciously spins the music of 1970s icons

The Vancouver band Bootlicker’s take on hardcore is deeply rooted in the early ’80s — especially in the simplistically speedy misanthropy of Negative Approach and in the phlegm-drenched D-beat roar of Discharge. But Bootlicker don’t sound like revivalists, mostly because Bootlicker are too fast and angry to be associated with any kind of rose-tinted nostalgia. Instead, their galloping pummel is urgent and ugly and instinctive. They sound like people who make this kind of music because it’s the only kind of music that makes sense to them.