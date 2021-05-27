Cancel
St. Vincent’s sixth album “Daddy’s Home” self-consciously spins the music of 1970s icons

By Lily Nilipour
Stanford Daily
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four-year hiatus and a marketing campaign saturated with vintage imagery, Annie Clark (known as St. Vincent) has released her sixth album “Daddy’s Home.” St. Vincent’s previous music — experimental, robotically-inclined, virtuosic and verging on grotesque — has often stood apart from her contemporaries or even musicians of previous eras. Unlike her other five records, “Daddy’s Home” puts Clark in conversation with past artists, predominantly from the 1970s, to create a wholly redefined sound and persona. But if there is anything that makes this album consistent with the rest of St. Vincent’s work, it is this: It surprises.

www.stanforddaily.com
