If any of your ancestors were early settlers in the Missouri Ozarks, you will enjoy a fascinating book written and illustrated by Lennis Leonard Broadfoot. The author, whose ancestors included Cherokees, was born in 1891 at his family’s log cabin at Eminence near the Current River. Because of his love of art and traveling, he spent several years perfecting his artistic talent as he lived in the Western states. After he returned to the Ozarks in the 1930s, he often visited pioneer families of the hills. During his visits, he drew their portraits with charcoal, and he recorded the stories they told as they posed for him. He placed the short stories next to the portraits in his book “Pioneers of the Ozarks.”