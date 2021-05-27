Opinion | How to do things with loss
I’ve always had difficulty with endings. I have trouble deciding on a last line, a final word, whether to hug or wave goodbye. In our increasingly rapid “return to normalcy,” I’ve begun to feel a twinge of familiar ending-induced anxiety. Fundamentally, I think endings are difficult because they demarcate changes, significant or minor, permanent or not. Despite the shocking tragedy of the past year and change, a part of me has morphed into the shape of pandemic life. That part is now sticking to its mold even as I try to jiggle it out. To leave this now-familiar routine means closing a chapter and opening a new one: an ending, a change.www.stanforddaily.com