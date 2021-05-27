Opinion | How to do things with loss

I heard a small part of an interview this morning on a sports radio station with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif who plays for our Kansas City Chiefs. He graduated from medical school in Canada and opted out of the 2020 season to stay in Canada and help with the pandemic crisis there. I had in my head he was probably treating patients and doing research and all the “big deal” doctor-y stuff that we all need. And then he said without hesitation when the question was asked, that he was an orderly in a long-term care facility and did whatever was needed from bedpans, to giving direct medical care, to delivering food trays. Wait a minute, whaaaaaat?!? He left our little Patrick unprotected in the Super Bowl to clean bedpans and deliver lunch trays, not to perform miraculous and life-saving brain surgery? My academic bias and educational privilege came tumbling down on my head in one fell swoop! Seriously what a grand story that few of us might ever have guessed. Jesus washing the disciples feet much, pastor nanette?!!?