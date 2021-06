Stanford campus workers are calling for an end to workplace harassment. In a petition sent to University administrators and the custodial company UG2 (the company that contracts many campus workers) on April 13, workers referenced instances of sexual harassment, “unreasonable, excessive work assignments” and “discriminating and intimidating janitors.” They also wrote that UG2 has repeatedly ignored their previous calls for actions to stop the harassment. Since launching the petition, workers and Students for Workers’ Rights (SWR) have been in contact with UG2 and the University, but neither group has made any changes yet.