LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed fourteen Nebraskans to the state’s Commission on African American Affairs. The commissioners will serve four-year terms. “Throughout Nebraska’s history, African American leaders have helped grow Nebraska and have richly contributed to our heritage in many ways,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the dedicated men and women who have stepped up to serve on the new African American Commission. I look forward to working alongside commissioners to grow our state for the benefit of all Nebraskans.”