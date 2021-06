As millions of young adults are off to college this fall, it's also important to celebrate the ones who are choosing NOT to go. I came from the type of family where it's simply expected that you'll go to college, start a nice office job at 22, get married, have kids, the whole nine yards. I think we can all agree that a college degree doesn't instantly guarantee this sort of picture-perfect life anymore. For the recent high school graduates who aren't off to college this fall: the world is your oyster. Here is a list of four great jobs that don't require a college degree and still provide a good salary.