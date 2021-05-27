Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Baek A-yeon to Return This Summer with a New Album

By Mhaliya Scott
kpopstarz.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaek A-yeon has joined the lineup of comebacks this summer, and she will be releasing a new album. Baek A-yeon to make a Summer Comeback with a New Album. On May 27, Eden Entertainment announced that Baek A-yeon is currently working on a new album, which she plans on launching this summer.

www.kpopstarz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Industry#Dj#Ost#Eden Entertainment#Kbs Cool Fm#Jyp Entertainment#Ost#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicstarradiovegas.com

Is Lorde Preparing A New Album?

It’s been four long years since Lorde has last graced our ears with her sweet New Zealander voice. But the 24-year-old singer might be preparing to unveil a new album!. Lorde’s official website has a photo of what may be the new cover art for the upcoming album, or at least a new song: the image says “Solar Power,” and it looks like it could be an album (or single) cover. Taken from the ground up, we get a good look at Lorde’s bare legs and beach bum, something that is new from the “Royals” singer, who we’re used to seeing in black garb.
MusicEW.com

Fefe Dobson talks return to music with new album 'Joy': 'I'm so stoked, I can't explain it to you.'

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. There was buzz around Canadian pop-rocker Fefe Dobson when she debuted her self-titled first album in 2003: The effort premiered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers Chart, sold about 300,000 copies domestically, and spawned one minorly successful single, “Take Me Away.” But then Dobson virtually disappeared, and it came to pass that her sophomore album—Sunday Love, which was to hit in 2006—would not be released by her label, Island Records. Until recently, Dobson had stepped away from the studio—or at least singing in the studio—and could mostly be found writing songs for other artists, everyone from Miley Cyrus (“Start All Over”) to Selena Gomez (“Round & Round”). But now, after more than seven years, Dobson has got a couple of new singles—“Ghost” and “Stuttering,” which she recently performed on The CW’s teen cheerleading drama Hellcats—and is finally ready to release another studio album. The disc, Joy, hits retailers today, in fact. To celebrate her return, EW got Dobson on the phone to talk about her scrapped album and the last few years; her new album; who she’s been writing for; and who’d she love to collaborate with in the future. Rock—or rather, read—on.
Worldwxerfm.com

Is BTS releasing a new album in July?

With their song “Butter” still dominating the charts, BTS may be prepping to release more new music next month. South Korean media outlet SPOTV News is reporting that the K-pop group is set to drop a new album on July 9. BTS’ label Big Hit Music has yet to confirm the report, however, telling the outlet Newsen in a statement that it will “reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lloyd Banks Returns with New Album, ‘The Course of the Inevitable’

It’s been over than ten years since Lloyd Banks dropped an album. Sure, there were a few mixtapes in the early 2010’s and a couple freestyle series and killer guest verses sprinkled throughout. But, for the first time since Hunger For More 2, the Queens emcee is officially back in action with the release of his full-length album, The Course of the Inevitable.
Musicboxden.com

Drake Says His New Album Will Be Out Before The End Of Summer

Drake Says His New Album Will Be Out Before The End Of Summer. 2021 was supposed to kick off with a new Drake album. Certified Lover Boy was originally slated for a January 2021 release date but Drake ended up pushing the album back so he could focus on rehabilitating his injury.
Musicallkpop.com

Taeyeon is a pop diva with attitude on the cover of 'Cosmopolitan'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has graced the cover of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine's upcoming July issue!. For this pictorial, Taeyeon demonstrated her unwavering charisma while rocking edgy 'Burberry' styles, perfecting the vibe of a pop diva with an attitude, loved by all!. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment recently confirmed Taeyeon's plans to release new music...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

GOT7's BamBam delves into how Sunmi convinced him to join Abyss Company

GOT7's BamBam delved into how Sunmi convinced him to join Abyss Company. On the latest episode of Mobidic YouTube show 'Official Request', BamBam featured as a guest to promote his brand new solo debut track "riBBon". The GOT7 member previously revealed he joined Abyss Company because of Sunmi after he left JYP Entertainment, and he delved into the story.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Lorde Returns With New Song 'Solar Power,' Announces New Album

Lorde is finally back! The singer/songwriter has returned with long-awaited new music via her brand new song "Solar Power," AND announced there is more new music on the way in her new album, also called Solar Power. "Solar Power" was co-written and co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff (who also...
MusicSoompi

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Confirmed To Make Solo Comeback

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is making her return as a singer!. On June 16, Xportsnews reported that Taeyeon had wrapped up recording new music and is preparing for release in July. A source from SM Entertainment confirmed to Newsen, “Taeyeon will release a new song in July. Please look forward to...
MusicNME

Stray Kids will release new music soon, says JYP Entertainment

K-pop act Stray Kids are set to drop new music, according to their label JYP Entertainment. On June 15, South Korean news outlet Joy News 24 reported that the boyband would be releasing a digital single in late June, citing unnamed industry representatives. According to the report, the upcoming single will allegedly be part of their ‘Mixtape’ project, which previously included tracks such as ‘Gone Days’ and ‘On Track’.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Jessie J Previews ‘I Want Love’ Music Video

Jessie J is wasting no time lighting a match under her new single ‘I Want Love.’. The roof-raising Ryan Tedder production is the first taste of the singer’s forthcoming new album and has been greeted by rapturous applause from fans and critics alike. This week will see J unleash its...
CelebritiesNME

BTS to return with new album in July, according to media report

BTS are reportedly set to return with new music next month, following the release of their second English single ‘Butter’ in May. This is according to a report by South Korean media outlet SPO TV News, which claimed that the K-pop sensations will make their comeback with a new album on July 9. The publication also pointed out that the boyband mentioned during a press conference for ‘Butter’ last month that they were planning to release a new album this summer.
Music2dopeboyz.com

GoldLink Returns with ‘Haram’ Album

Just over two years after Diaspora, GoldLink is back at it with the release of his latest album, Haram. Not to be confused with Armand Hammer and Alchemist’s excellent album of the same name that dropped in March, GoldLink’s Haram comes equipped with 15 tracks – including “White Walls” and “Raindrops” with Flo Milli – and features from Santigold, Rich the Kid, Bibi Bourelly, Jesse Boykins III, NLE Choppa, and more.
MusicThe FADER

Vince Staples returns with new song, self-titled album

Vince Staples has returned with "LAW OF AVERAGES", his first new solo music since 2019. The minimal, low-key track arrives alongside a video directed by Kid.Studio, and is taken from Vince Staples, Staples forthcoming self-titled follow-up to 2018's FM!. The record will be out on July 9th on Blacksmith Recordings, and is supposedly the first of two records Staples has on the way, the second being titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart Watch the video for "LAW OF AVERAGES" above.
Musiczapgossip.com

Alan Walker revives Scatman for new single

Alan Walker has revived ‘Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’ for his new single. The 23-year-old DJ and producer has sampled the Eurodance classic – originally released by Scatman John in 1994 – on his own song ‘Sweet Dreams’, and he explained the appeal of putting fresh twists on “older” tracks. He told The...
Thornton, CODenver Post

Backyard Concert Series returns with a new summer lineup

Concerts resume in-person with proceeds supporting early literacy initiative. The Anythink Backyard Concert Series returns in June with a new lineup and opportunities to connect and dance with neighbors. Presented by Mountain States Toyota, the Backyard Concert Series is an annual family-friendly tradition that. celebrates music and community while also...
Rock Musicside-line.com

Clan Of Xymox returns with all new album ‘Limbo’ in July

Out on July 16th is the all new album by the Dutch goth act Clan Of Xymox. “Limbo” will be out via Trisol and count 12 tracks of which 2 can already be listened to below. “Limbo” is the follow-up to last year’s “Spider on the Wall”. Clan of Xymox,...