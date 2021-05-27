New Orleans organization works to provide free legal representation

Innocence Project New Orleans brought their celebration to Acadiana on Wednesday, as the organization celebrated its 20th anniversary at La Pizzeria in Lafayette.

IPNO also highlighted several of their clients who they helped to exonerate, including Jerome Morgan, who was exonerated five years ago.

The organization works to provide free legal representation to people who cannot afford it.

"They've been very impactful in my life," said Robert Jones, who was exonerated six years ago. "And I can speak for the other exonerees as well to the extent of bringing us home and uniting us with our families."

"They have been family to me since the day I was introduced to them in 2001," added Morgan.

For more information on the organization, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel