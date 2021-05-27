Cancel
Lafayette, LA

New Orleans organization works to provide free legal representation

By KATC News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4k8q_0aClI0R900

Innocence Project New Orleans brought their celebration to Acadiana on Wednesday, as the organization celebrated its 20th anniversary at La Pizzeria in Lafayette.

IPNO also highlighted several of their clients who they helped to exonerate, including Jerome Morgan, who was exonerated five years ago.

The organization works to provide free legal representation to people who cannot afford it.

"They've been very impactful in my life," said Robert Jones, who was exonerated six years ago. "And I can speak for the other exonerees as well to the extent of bringing us home and uniting us with our families."

"They have been family to me since the day I was introduced to them in 2001," added Morgan.

For more information on the organization, click here .

