Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gap partners with Walmart to launch its first home collection

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the latest buzzworthy partnership from Gap, which is also set to launch a collaboration with Kanye West.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc#Walmart Stores#Gap Inc#Bedding Collections#Nike Inc#E Commerce#Special Collections#Img#Intermix#Yeezy#Credit Suisse#Urban Outfitters#Covid#Walmart Stock#Gap Home Products#Collection#Gap Stock#E Commerce Site#Merchandise#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Gap’s First Item From Its Yeezy Collaboration Is An Electric Blue Puffer Made of Recycled Nylon

After a year of anticipation, the first Yeezy Gap collection piece is finally here. Gap unveiled the first product today from the collaborations on Instagram. The piece is a $200 blue puffy jacket made of recycled nylon, created in partnership with rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. The jacket is available in the U.S. only and is now available to preorder on Gap’s website, though it will not ship out until fall.
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

S Robson Walton Sells 356,888 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Retaildailymagazine.news

ChromaDex launches Tru Niagen® in Walmart Stores; Shares Pop 7%

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), a nutraceutical company, launched its flagship healthy aging nutrient Tru Niagen® in 3,800 Walmart stores across the United States. Shares were trading around 7% higher in early trade on Tuesday at the time of writing. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the first major retailer to offer Tru Niagen®...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Yeezy Gap Reveals First Item in Collection

The first item in the highly anticipated Yeezy Gap has arrived. A light blue jacket, retailing for $200, is available for preorder and ships in the fall. It is made in recycled nylon and available in the U.S. only. Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket can be viewed...
Environmentvegnews.com

Vans Just Launched Its First Sustainable, Vegan Collection and We’re Officially Obsessed

Popular streetwear brand Vans launched its first sustainable shoe collection last week. The new Eco Theory collection includes four of the company’s best-selling shoe styles made with ethically sourced, vegan, and environmentally friendly materials. The lace-up Authentic sneakers, iconic Slip-Ons, SK8-Hi high tops, and classic Style 36 kicks with the recognizable Vans side stripe complete this sustainable lineup.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 545.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Home & Gardenmediapost.com

Staying Put: Target, Walmart, Gap Bet Big On Home

It may have been the demands of working and learning from home that fueled home furnishing sales last year. But major retailers are betting that America’s not done decorating and still plan to keep prettying up their nests even as they venture back to work and school. Both Target, Walmart...
Interior DesignEssence

First Look: Justina Blakeney's Jungalow Partnered With Target For A Home Collection And We Want Everything

"Pompoms, Tassels, Fringe, Oh My!" If you’ve found yourself in awe of designer and artist Justina Blakeney’s lush interior designs while perusing her beloved Jungalow blog, visiting the brand’s shop, or checking out her books, like the recent release Jungalow: Decorate Wild, you’re not alone. Jungalow’s unique boho style, bringing color, patterns, textures and appreciation of nature into the home, has garnered quite the fan base. If you’re a part of it, the inner bohemian in you will delight at the fact that Blakeney is collaborating with Target’s eclectic Opalhouse brand to bring her vision and appreciation for wildly imaginative design to the masses that shop at the retail chain.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Restructuring and Investing: Gap Execs Cite Progress, Path Ahead

Gap Inc., moving out from under the grip of COVID-19, has new goals and hopes to achieve them through the “hard work” of reducing fixed costs and investing in “demand generation” to grow the business. That synopsis on Gap’s path ahead came from its chief executive officer Sonia Syngal and...
Businessmediapost.com

Toyota Launches Its First National Campaign On Twitch

Toyota is launching its first national advertising campaign on Twitch, where it will be the presenting partner of The Bowery live concert series. The platform is known as the home for interactive gaming entertainment, but its music category is also thriving, with a 550% increase in hours watched in 2020.
Businessaithority.com

Dubber Launches World-First Partner Program Exclusively for Service & Solution Providers

Unlocks ability of any conversation to be economically transformed into differentiating services and significant revenue streams. Launches Dubber Go exclusively for Foundation Partners, a call recording product packaged for embedding in any voice service as a standard feature. Announces Cisco as first major Foundation Partner. Dubber Corporation Limited launched the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Announcement About Its Holiday Hours

As vaccines continue to rollout through the U.S., COVID-19 cases continue to drop to levels that health experts haven't seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the course of the outbreak, essential workers that have manned restaurants and grocery stores put themselves in harm's way to keep the country going, and now that America continues to approach the light at the end of the tunnel, companies want to honor the efforts of all of those that faced down danger on a daily basis.
Agriculturewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart Launches Its Own Beef Line, McClaren Farms

On a day that saw some meat plants in the U.S. and Canada cancel shifts following a cyberattack on Brazilian meat megaproducer JBS, Walmart announced a move to shore up its own meat supply chain: The retailer is launching McClaren Farms, a private-label line of Angus beef. McClaren Farms is...
Interior Designbusinessofhome.com

Gap debuts home collection, Donghia is back and more

As Americans get comfortable with the newly lifted pandemic restrictions, they’re on the move in more ways than one—whether their furniture is coming with them is less certain. Wherever you go, stay in the know with our weekly roundup of headlines, launches and events, recommended reading, and more. Business News.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Gap (GPS) and Walmart (WMT) Team Up to Create Gap Home

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap (NYSE: GPS) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are teaming up to start a new brand called Gap Home, which will sell home essentials exclusively at Walmart. The two companies have announced a strategic partnership on Thursday.
BusinessNews 12

Walmart, Gap team up for home goods line

The numbers of people filing for first-time jobless benefits fell to a pandemic low last week. Walmart has inked a multi-year deal with Gap to create a home goods brand. Rolls Royce is launching the Boat Tail, a car whose rear is shaped like a yacht deck.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart and Gap team up to create exclusive home brand

Gap has found a home for its first-ever line of branded home décor products. Gap and Walmart have teamed up to launch a line of home goods that will be sold exclusively by Walmart. The brand, Gap Home, will debut on Walmart’s website on June 24, with a goal of making the most popular items also available in the discounter’s stores at some point.
RetailRetail Wire

Will Walmart and Gap be good partners or strange bedfellows?

Gap and Walmart are teaming up. In a newly announced partnership, Walmart will sell Gap Home — a new brand of bedding, bath and other home essentials — beginning on June 24 on walmart.com. Plans are in place to eventually bring Gap Home to Walmart’s store shelves, as well. The...