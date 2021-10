Justin Barber attended the Minnesota Lake City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, to begin conversations with the council on his desire to buy the Old Mill Restaurant. The restaurant has been vacant for over a year and will be sold via auction in the near future. Barber and his wife moved to Minnesota Lake a little over a year ago and are interested in opening a family dining restaurant.

