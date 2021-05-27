Pay It Forward helps fundraise for Flags Across America

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Pay It Forward team is helping Flags Across America fundraise to install a new flagpole that was damaged. “We started approximately about 20 years ago, back then I had a vision of trying to get a flag. This line was available, I thought how neat would it be to have a flagpole around here,” said Tony Lewis President of El Paso Flags Across America. “That vision became a reality, the land was approved.”