HOUSTON - Houstonopoly is life-sized game board dedicated to H-Town, is coming to Houston on June 4, 2021!. The fun, kid-friendly summer pop-up located in Rice Village will transform the space at 2501 Rice Boulevard into a 10,000-square-foot life-sized Houston game board where visitors become the actual game pieces, traveling from space to space, with nods to the Bayou City at each stop along the way!