“The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.”. Psalm 23:1-3 NIV Amid the noisy clutter and clatter of everyday life, most of us long for peace and quiet. But even when the television, the radio and the smartphone have been turned off, we still have the problem of the voices in our heads clamoring for attention. What is a person to do?

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO