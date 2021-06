Martin Perez needs a reset. The Boston Red Sox desperately need it from him. The left-hander will be leaned on when he takes the mound against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon in the third contest of a four-game series. Perez (4-3, 3.88 ERA) was shelled for six runs on six hits and three walks against the Houston Astros in his last start, failing to pitch into the third inning.