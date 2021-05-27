The rise of Ederson the kicking king: Man City goalkeeper has gone from a failed left back nicknamed 'DUCK' due to his waddle... to pass master on the brink of Champions League glory
In Brazil, the undisputed master of those goalkeepers who look good on the ball considers the impact of Ederson at Manchester City. 'A modern goalkeeper,' says Rogerio Ceni, who scored an astonishing 131 goals during a 23-year career in goal at Sao Paulo, mostly from free-kicks and penalties. He is now manager of Flamengo, where last year he won Brazil's Serie A title.www.chatsports.com