E3 has returned, brought to you live via stream, offering free entry for all to make up for another year without the show’s wild cosplay. If there was an overriding theme of this show it was pandemic-related delay: a lot of the games we’ve been champing at the bit for are further away than expected, or made no appearance at all. If you didn’t manage to catch all the conferences from the comfort of your desk chair, don’t worry – sit back in relative comfort and peruse this summary of the best E3 had to offer.