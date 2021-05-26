How Long Biomutant Takes to Beat

You have a full world to pick from when starting your Legend of Mana journey. However, the game does not tell you that the tiles that will open up the world and advance your journey in the Legend of Mana have to be put in a particular order and location. If they are not, they cannot complement each other, which means you’ll be unable to unlock all of the events and shops available to you. So, before you can worry about the proper artifact location, you need to consider the best starting location to fit them all next to each other.