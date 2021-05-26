Cancel
How Long Biomutant Takes to Beat

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Experiment 101’s first action RPG features one of the most quirky open-worlds we’ve ever played, from the bizarre and vibrant scenery to the wacky place names and the fuzzy mutant creatures who inhabit it. It’s also just really big, too, with lots of side quests and activities to keep you distracted for a long time. But how long does Biomutant take to beat, both if you’re making a beeline through the story or taking your time? Here’s what you need to know.

Video GamesGotGame

Review | Biomutant

Every so often a game is announced that generates massive amounts of attention. Gamers proclaim that this will be the next big game. They’ll say that this has everything you could ever want, a large expansive world, crazy customization, or deep combat. But upon release, people realize they had just expected too much and the game is just alright. The latest victim of this trend is Experiment 101’s new game, Biomutant. There is so much potential for Biomutant to be an excellent title, however many issues and design choices hold it back from how great it could truly be.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to beat archers in Chivalry 2

It doesn’t take a whole lot of playtime in Chivalry 2 to hate archers as much as in-game characters. The whelps stay at the backline, picking off honorable warriors while they stay safe and far from the fight. Naturally, this can’t stand. But taking down archers is a challenge, one made even more challenging when you’re against a good archer. Here are some tips for taking out the range-attacking cowards of Chivalry 2.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How Long is Dark Alliance on PS5, PS4? How Long to Beat the Campaign?

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is out now on consoles, and if smacking about a couple of cheeky goblins sounds like your idea of a good time, you may be wondering just how much of your time it’ll take. How long does it take to beat Dark Alliance? Is it a good time investment? I’ve done battle with all of the magical creatures and I’ve watched them credits roll, so if you’re wanting to know how long it takes to beat, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Scarlet Nexus — Quick tips to get you started

Scarlet Nexus just came out, so you now have a lot of weird monsters to drive cars into. As the game has its quirks, I thought I’d share some quick tips for new Scarlet Nexus players that want to get a head start on the anime shenanigans. Shenanimegans? There’s no way that’s a word.
Video GamesGamespot

Free Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on July 9, but Switch owners can sample a portion of the game right now. Capcom has released a free demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on the Nintendo eShop, and any progress you make in it can be carried over to the full game once it releases.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Scarlet Nexus On?

Being an action RPG that takes tens of hours to complete, you might pause for thought when Scarlet Nexus asks you what difficulty you’d like to select. Three difficulty levels are available in Scarlet Nexus: Easy, Normal and Hard. Whichever you choose, you’ll find that it really only affects combat. Seeing as there’s a lot of combat in the game, however, your choice is fairly important.
Video GamesIGN

Mario Golf: Super Rush Wiki Guide

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Mario Golf Super Rush on Nintendo Switch. In this section, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Yoshi. Everyone's favorite dinosaur brings one thing to the table: speed. He's the fastest character in the game by far, giving him the ability to dart through his competition on the course.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best starting map location in Legend of Mana

You have a full world to pick from when starting your Legend of Mana journey. However, the game does not tell you that the tiles that will open up the world and advance your journey in the Legend of Mana have to be put in a particular order and location. If they are not, they cannot complement each other, which means you’ll be unable to unlock all of the events and shops available to you. So, before you can worry about the proper artifact location, you need to consider the best starting location to fit them all next to each other.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana is a remaster of the fourth game in the Mana series. It is a beautiful treat that fans of the series will adore. And though my experience with JRPGs is limited, I found myself enjoying Legend of Mana much more than I had anticipated. Beautiful graphics and music pair well with interesting gameplay in a spectacular remaster. Just take a small peek for yourself:
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Shionne Trailer Showcases Abilities and “Curse”

The newest trailer for upcoming JRPG Tales of Arise features one of the protagonists of the game, Shionne. In the new video, Shionne is first seen behind bars while some guards interrogate her about her ability that could electrocute anyone who touches her. She then gets infuriated with their comment that they think it is an ability when she thinks it is a curse. It is a “thorn” that does not let anyone touch her at all.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Tales of Arise - Shionne Character Introduction Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new character trailer for Tales of Arise, showcasing the game's main heroine Shionne. The footage highlights her curse, where electrocuting 'thorns' injure anyone who comes near her, as well as her long-range battle style using a rifle. You can check out the introduction below. The...
Video GamesICV2

RACE THROUGH THE MAZES OF UNDERMOUNTAIN IN A NEW 'DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS' GAME

WizKids revealed Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain, a new Dungeons and Dragons scrawling game, for release in October. In Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain, players dive into Undermountain, an immense underground of dungeons created by the Mad Mage, Halaster Blackcloak, using dry erase markers to trace their path. They start by choosing one of five character with unique abilities to help them collect points faster. Then, players delve into the dungeon to defeat Monsters, fight Bosses, connect Artifact Fragments, and collect Treasure in an effort to gain more points than their comrades. The player with the most points after exploring three dungeons wins the game.
HobbiesICV2

FANTASY FLIGHT GAMES UNVEILS 'ARKHAM HORROR: THE CARD GAME REVISED CORE SET'

Fantasy Flight Games unveiled Arkham Horror: The Card Game Revised Core Set for release in October. The Revised Core Set is an new entry level product for FFG's flagship card game. This box contains everything new players would need to get Arkham campaigns up and running. The game itself is mostly unchanged from the first edition, but FFG has made organizational upgrades to the box. These upgrades allow players to find cards easier, and each investigator comes with all the cards in their suggested starting deck, which makes it simple to pick up and play. Also, each scenario is comes with its cards separate from the others.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Reach your full psionic potential with these Scarlet Nexus gameplay tips, out now

Cadets, prepare to deploy! Scarlet Nexus is available today, June 25 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We’re excited to share the experience of the Scarlet Nexus universe and the stories of our two protagonists, Yuito Kisaragi and Kasane Randall. As the new cadets of the OSF, you will lead a small team of psionically gifted allies as you tackle The Others: monstrous lifeforms that threaten the people.
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

How to Play Golf Adventure Mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush was released on June 25, 2021, and with it came classic and new game modes. One of the new game modes added is Golf Adventure, which is a single player RPG-esque mode. In this guide, we explain all the basic information you need to know to make the best of this exciting new way to enjoy the game.