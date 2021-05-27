Cancel
Replacing AG Hunter Will Be Difficult, Legal Expert Says

By Barry Mangold
News On 6
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he will step down from the office next week. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” he said in a statement. Read: Attorney General Mike Hunter Resigns Amid 'Personal Matters'. The resignation comes as Oklahoma...

