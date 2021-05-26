Mass Effect: Who Made the Reapers? Answered

BioWare is giving fans the ability to showcase their hard work for playing the hit video game series with the Mass Effect Trilogy. Show off your hard work by awarding yourself your very own Medal of Honor collectible. Captures from the video game, this replica is a must have collectible for any fan of the series. The medal measures 5.5 inches long and 2.4 inches wide with a beautiful green ribbon design that has gold colored metal sculpt. It will shine in any gamers' collection and will come inside a hinged display box with the original Mass Effect box art on it. N7 members can even wear this bad boy as a pin in also include allowing you to show off your hard work for the amazing game. Priced at only $20, this is a truly special Mass Effect collectible that you will not want to miss. The Medal of Honor can be purchased right now and right here from the BioWare Gear Store.