Spoiler alert! The following story talks about Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 17 episode “I’m Still Standing,” so stop reading if you haven’t watched yet!. Only one episode remains of Grey’s Anatomy's seventeenth season, which has seen many characters' lives take different trajectories. Along with losing three series regulars, Grey’s nearly killed off Meredith from COVID, Bailey’s mother died, and Winston and Maggie are gearing up for their wedding, and that’s just to name a few. And while Jo Wilson has experienced more than her share of life changes recently, there’s still something big in the cards for Jo in the season finale. But what could it be?