Destiny 2: Best Sidearms for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2021)

Season of the Splicer has wrapped up its first week in Destiny 2, and now it’s onto the first week of Iron Banner and our second destination for Override (this one’s on the Moon!) After a pretty decent last season (Season of the Chosen), Season of the Splicer is actually off to a fantastic start as far as the story, the loot, and the brand new Override activity that was all added into the game last Tuesday. Crucible, on the other hand, well we’re not going to talk about that (if you’ve been following Destiny at all recently, you’ll know that Stasis is still in a pretty rough spot.) So, what do we think about Season of the Splicer so far?