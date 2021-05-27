Chicago P.D. Ended Season 8 On Some Intense Cliffhangers, So What's The Plan For Season 9?
Warning: GIANT SPOILERS ARE AHEAD for the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D., called "The Other Side." The eighth season of Chicago P.D. was intense from start to finish, and "The Other Side" proves that P.D. still knows how to end a season with a bang. In fact, the Season 8 finale ended on several bangs, with gunshots guaranteeing some cliffhangers that will leave fans wondering about the aftermath all summer. With Burgess' life still in the balance, Voight breaking bad all over again, Atwater and Ruzek coming to blows, and Upton proposing to Halstead for all the wrong reasons, there are a lot of questions that need answers, and showrunner Rick Eid has dropped a tease about where Season 9 currently stands.www.cinemablend.com