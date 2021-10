Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have high expectations this season and for good reason. There are three bonafide superstars on this team and if they can't win with this roster, then the offseason will have been for nothing. Throughout the preseason, the Lakers have struggled mightily although, on Friday night, they looked to change that as both Westbrook and LeBron were in the lineup for the team.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO