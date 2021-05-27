Southwick boys volleyball a can’t-miss act
SOUTHWICK – Cirque du Soleil has nothing on the Southwick High School boys volleyball team. Southwick took to its high-flying act once again Wednesday, soundly defeating Springfield High School of Science and Technology with a sweeping performance. The Rams won 25-10, 25-12, 25-21. Rylan Secovich (2 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist, 14 kills), Grayson Poole (8 digs, 6 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills), Mason Imbriglio (23 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 kill), and Jace Turgeon (1 dig, 4 aces, 6 kills) led the way for Southwick.thewestfieldnews.com