With all of the high-profile projects currently in development as Netflix Originals, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of everything that's actually coming soon. Admittedly, it's been pretty easy in the past to keep tabs on the horror projects heading to the streaming giant, since there are usually only a handful in play. Currently, however, Netflix has a veritable smorgasbord of new and exciting horror TV shows set to debut across 2021-2022 (and possibly beyond).