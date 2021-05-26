‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

Sophie Okonedo faced an incredible challenge with her multidimensional role in “Ratched.” In the Netflix drama, the actress plays Charlotte Wells, a mental institution patient being treated for dissociative identity disorder. Charlotte cycles through multiple personalities, such as Ondine, a boastful musician, Apollo, an aggressive athlete and Baby Taffy, who exhibits more innocent, childlike behavior. While the material was a lot to prepare for, Okonedo played the role and her various personalities instinctively. “It’s quite difficult and it’s quite juicy and I had so many different ways I could go with it,” says Okonedo in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Right up until they said, ‘Action,’ I had no idea how I was gonna do it.” Watch the video interview above.