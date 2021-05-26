Solo Leveling Chapter 154 -“The Battle Has Begun”, Release Date and Latest News!

Maki just went beast mode and has no regard for any of the consequences. All she cares about now are the words “Destroy Everything”. How insane is that? she has surpassed all her limits and single-handedly took down the strongest squad sent after her. But there is an odd satisfaction to watching her kill everyone as she has been through a lot and wants to destroy everything there is to do with clans. In the next chapter, we will see Naoya’s battle against Maki, this fight will be intense as we saw what Naoya was capable of. In this blog we will updates you on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 – “Destroy Everything”, Release Date!