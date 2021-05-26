Solo Leveling Chapter 154 -“The Battle Has Begun”, Release Date and Latest News!
In the previous chapter, we saw Woo Jin-Chul become the chairman of the Korean Hunter’s association. Also, we saw Sung’s sister and mother living peacefully but something surprised Sung Jin-Ah while taking out the clothes. On the other hand, Sung receives Kamish’s wrath which is a dagger far more powerful than his current one. After their meeting ends a huge gate opens up in the sky above Seoul which marks the beginning of the battle among Monarchs. This article will update you on “Solo Leveling Chapter 154 -“The Battle Has Begun”, Release Date and Latest News!”omnitos.com