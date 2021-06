Commentary Is there another brand of justice other than “fair justice?”. While reading the subtext of the “Supe’s Message on Minnesota Verdict,” April 29, one risks looking beyond the surface. Pasquale Scuderi opens with “Today’s guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin’s trial do carry some broader measure of hope for justice.” The implication seems to be that the “hope for justice” would have been diminished, had the verdict been returned as not guilty. The Supe’s pronouncement resonates with President Biden’s pre-verdict commentary; when Biden said he was “praying” for the jury to reach “the right verdict” and that the evidence of guilt was “overwhelming.” Could the President’s remarks be construed as an outrageous interference with the administration of justice?