In 2003, Harvard Business School published a list of the two hundred most influential leadership gurus and then asked these two hundred to identify the person who had the most impact on their thinking—the gurus’ guru. Famed management thinker Peter Drucker was number one. Yet toward the end of his life, Drucker wrote an essay revealing that he had his own guru too—the gurus’ guru’s guru, if you will. This person had been the most sought-after name on the business speaker circuit in the 1920s and, according to Drucker, “the brightest star in the management firmament.”