Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

On the ground at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale

By Peter Lang
archpaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last month’s opening of Venice’s 17th International Architecture Biennale, a palpable sense of relief was in the air. After successive lockdown orders and travel restrictions, attendees were happy to explore the Arsenale and Giardini, the program’s primary venues; not even the curtailment of openings, limitations on gatherings, or the introduction of a significant number of safety measures could dampen the mood. COVID-19 postponed director Hashim Sarkis’s Biennale for a year, and though the global pandemic has certainly sharpened his curatorial prompt, How Will We Live Together?, the resulting projects and displays betray a wistful attitude.

www.archpaper.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tours#Global Designers#Industrial Designers#Film History#Natural History#Garden Furniture#Biennales#Forensic Oceanography#Russian#Austrian#Japanese#Global South#Venice Today#Architects#Landmark#Miniature Building Models#Wooden Building Parts#Presentations#Grounds#Geographical Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Architecture
Place
Europe
Related
Medical & Biotechworldarchitecture.org

ecoLogicStudio installs prototype dwelling addressing biotech architecture at Venice Biennale

London-based architecture and research firm ecoLogicStudio and their research partners the Synthetic Landscape Lab at Innsbruck University and the Urban Morphogenesis Lab at the Bartlett UCL have installed a full scale installation of a prototype dwelling and collective experiment addressing biotech architecture at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale. The exhibition,...
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Spanish Pavilion suspends thousands of sheets of paper presenting Uncertainty at Venice Biennale

The Spanish Pavilion has filled one of its rooms with immersion in a heterogeneous Cloud of portfolios, created out of thousands of sheets of paper in which they represent a compilation of projects and actions that together constitute a repository of strategies for living together in response to Hashim Sarkis' theme How will we live together? at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Wood Framing is Both an Egalitarian and Open System": In Conversation with US Pavilion Curator Paul Andersen at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale debuted last week, showcasing a diverse and inspiring array of possible answers to the question “How will we live together”. Despite the many hurdles inflicted by the pandemic, this year’s edition of the event broadens the scope and reach of the Biennale, restating its role as a platform for inquiry, exploration, and disruptive thinking in architecture. Archdaily had the opportunity to meet in Venice with one of the co-curators of the US Pavilion, architect, author, and University of Illinois professor Paul Andersen, to discuss the idea behind the Pavilion and how it reflects the overarching theme of the Biennale.
Visual Artarchitectmagazine.com

Lessons from an Atypical Biennale

In Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino’s postmodernist masterpiece, the character of Marco Polo confesses the truth behind his outrageous tales of far-off lands: “Every time I describe a city I am saying something about Venice.” However zany, however improbable his fantasy capitals may be, they are only pallid reflections of the original—the one place the great traveler cannot help but return to.
Computersdesignboom.com

watch computers design houses with an interactive layout algorithm at venice biennale

Visitors to the spanish pavilion at this year’s venice architecture biennale will be able to take part in an interactive exhibit that uses an algorithm to automatically generate residential floor plans. devised by architect john porral, the project is called ‘the bedroom script’ and it questions how far computers should go in architectural design. people are invited to draw their desired rooms, which the computer furnishes and joins into apartments and buildings.
Religionla-croix.com

What's happened to the Vatican chapels at the Venice Biennale?

One of the chapels, by Australian Sean Godsell, a hollow metal tower with walls that open and close automatically, at the Vatican Pavilion on the island of St. George Maggiore, opposite the Doge's Palace, during the last Venice Architecture Biennale, May 26, 2018. (Photo by LENA KLIMKEIT/PICTURE-ALLIANCE/DPA/AP IMAGES) When the Vatican set up its first-ever pavilion at theVenice Architecture Biennale a few years ago, it amazed the public and critics alike with its display of chapels.
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Our Future Vernacular Could Be Our Industrial Waste": In Conversation with UAE Pavilion Curator Wael Al Awar at the 2021 Venice Biennale

With the inauguration of the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, 60 nations from across the world showcased unique solutions to the question of “How will we live together”. Neither the pandemic nor its repercussions got in the way of the curators' creative process. Instead, they took it as a factor to explore how the notion of 'living together' has changed over the past year, and how they can reimagine better built environments. ArchDaily had the opportunity to meet with architect Wael Al Awar, one of the co-curators of the UAE Pavilion, to discuss how the pavilion's innovative material came to be and what it means for the future of architecture.
Designaestheticamagazine.com

Illusory Architecture

What is the performative power of architecture? Andrea Grütnzer asks such questions, hovering between the familiar and unfamiliar. This article appears in full in the current issue of Aesthetica Magazine.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Restroom Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Displays how Restrooms are Political Battlegrounds

"When we enter the restroom, we are never alone. Instead, we are entangled in a network of bodies, infrastructures, ecosystems, cultural norms, and regulations". Although restrooms are often overlooked facilities that cater to the needs of individuals, they are, however, spaces where gender, religion, race, hygiene, health, and the economy are defined and expressed. For the 17th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia, Matilde Cassani, Ignacio G. Galán, Iván L. Munuera, and Joel Sanders designed two pavilions that exhibit how restrooms are political architectures, serving as battlegrounds for the world's disputes.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Berri House / Architecture Microclimat

Text description provided by the architects. The Maison Berri project is located near the Jean-Talon market in Villeray, at the heart of the hustle and bustle of a sought-after neighbourhood of Montreal. The house that Sophie and Shawn had found, which was devoid of any architectural language after successive modifications, had to be completely redone to accommodate their family. The decision to demolish the existing home was a quick one due to the deteriorated state of the property as well as the sunken structure. Not to mention that the exceptionally small Montreal lot offered little to no space for a front- or backyard.
DesignArchDaily

"Housing Is A Universal Natural Right": In Conversation with French Pavilion Curator Christophe Hutin at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

After several postponements and numerous challenges, the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is finally taking place, bringing into focus a diverse array of answers to the question “How will we live together”. The theme gained even more relevance in the context of the pandemic and this year’s edition restates the importance of the Biennale as a platform for inquiry and collective exploration. Archdaily had the opportunity to meet in Venice with the curator of the French Pavilion, architect Christophe Hutin to discuss the thinking behind “Communities at Work” and the immersive experience of the exhibition.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

the world turned inside out calls for an 'unexploring' of the earth at venice biennale

Throughout history, humans have raced to explore, discover and chart every square meter of earth, but, instead of rushing forward, what if we reveled in not knowing and slowing down? this is what joyce hsiang and bimal mendis of plan b architecture & urbanism ask with their exhibition at the 2021 venice architecture biennale titled ‘the world turned inside out’. showing the globe cracked open, the exhibit calls for an unexploring of the earth in the bid to forge a new relationship between humans and the planet we live on.
Designthespruce.com

What Is Rococo Architecture?

Rococo architecture (or Late Baroque) emerged in 18th-century Paris as part of a more expansive aesthetic movement that also encompassed art and decoration. This highly ornate, theatrical, over-the-top style developed as a reaction to the strict confines of Baroque architecture exemplified in such iconic structures as the Palace of Versailles and Louis XIV’s strict ideas about what constituted art.