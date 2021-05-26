On the ground at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale
At last month's opening of Venice's 17th International Architecture Biennale, a palpable sense of relief was in the air. After successive lockdown orders and travel restrictions, attendees were happy to explore the Arsenale and Giardini, the program's primary venues; not even the curtailment of openings, limitations on gatherings, or the introduction of a significant number of safety measures could dampen the mood. COVID-19 postponed director Hashim Sarkis's Biennale for a year, and though the global pandemic has certainly sharpened his curatorial prompt, How Will We Live Together?, the resulting projects and displays betray a wistful attitude.