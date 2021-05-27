Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies

Have you ever heard of ruby chocolate? If not, don’t be embarrassed – it was only introduced in 2017 so it’s fairly new! I just love it, though. It’s a beautiful pink color, and tastes sweet, tart, and almost berry-like. I’d been wanting to bake with it for quite some time now, but wanted to find the right use for it. Something unique that really made this dainty chocolate sing. After much deliberation, I landed on raspberry and ruby chocolate brown butter sugar cookies. I’m a big raspberry fan. My husband makes fun of me because I’ll eat an entire carton of raspberries in the span of about 5 minutes. Pairing them with ruby chocolate made all the sense in the world to me. In an effort to keep things light and bright, I opted for a sugar cookie base. And let me tell you I’m absolutely thrilled with the results.