MOORHEAD — Concordia rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat St. Olaf 8-6 on Saturday at Bucky Burgau Field. St. Olaf led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Cobbers scored three that inning, four more in the seventh and tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. The big blow was Max Boran's three-run home run that tied the game in the seventh. Sean McGuire's RBI double to left-center scored Matt Gruber with the go-ahead run.