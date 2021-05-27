Macro Inspiration on Explore

“12 Mighty Orphans” (115 min., Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, suggestive material, and some language). 9 out of 10. “12 Mighty Orphans,” inspired by true events that took place in 1937-38, is as throwback as they come when it comes to depicting sports movies in cinema. It’s as if you’re watching true stories unfolding in front of you, capturing the flavor of “Knute Rockne, All American” or a story about Babe Ruth — steeped in American tradition. It’s those true-to-life factors that make “12 Mighty Orphans” such a good movie in capturing the tone and atmosphere of Depression-Era rural Texas; and the story of a group of teenagers, all orphans, achieving the unthinkable by going to the state championship game…it just warms your heart.