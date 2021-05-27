Cancel
Photography

Macro Inspiration on Explore

flickr.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Summer evenings, butterflies, and meadows… my very favourite combination for unwinding after work. This is an especial favourite as I got lucky with pre-sunset light filtered through the trees behind this tiny common blue, creating the gorgeous orange bokeh ball behind.” – Emma Varley. Today, Explore is populated with a...

blog.flickr.net
#Macro Photography#Portrait Photography#Flickr Social#Macro Mondays#Fujifilm#Polaroid Week#Inktober#Flickrmail
Entertainment
Photography
Visual Art
Photographyleica-camera.blog

A Summer of Inspiration

During a period of confinement and isolation, creativity sparks the minds of those who challenge the every day, finding inspiration at every corner. From beyond the computer screen to behind the lens, explore the stories of young photographers who pushed their creative limits to “see” the world in a new way at Photography Camp last summer.
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

‘ART FORMS: An exploration’

The entertainment industry makes use of a very unusual term, “sleeper,” to describe a show that opens quietly and becomes a big hit. “ART FORMS: An exploration,” currently on view at the Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, is an unquestionable “sleeper.” The show opened April 11 and garnered favorable reviews from the public. As a result, the run of the show has been extended through July 23.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Isolation as Inspiration

The COVID-19 quarantine was often defined by feelings of boredom, loneliness, and anxiety. But for David Li ’24, the slog of pandemic “Blursdays” gave way to something far more positive: artistic inspiration. This summer, Li will be working on a dramatization of the quarantine experience through an Emerson project titled “Time(s) Out of Joint: Dramatizing Time Perceived in Social Isolation.”
Visual Artseti.org

Art Imaginarium: Micro-Macro

At the SETI Institute, our scientists conduct research that ranges from studying microbes that could provide clues about the origins of life to exploring entire planetary systems in search of habitable exoplanets. Sometimes, there are "visual echoes" - imagery that looks nearly identical at microscopic and macroscopic scales. Think of the iris of a human eye and a planetary nebula. What could that mean?
Lifestylethelastgreenvalley.org

Exploring the Dawn

“Before the work of the day, taste the poetry of the day! Our poor, battered minds and sprits need the dawn. There is the calm of nature, the sanity of the earth, in each breath of scented air on a sunrise in June.” — Edwin Way Teale. For the last...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

VariAbilities Conference explores inclusivity

How do we, as humans, look at bodies that are different than ours? And how has the human body been exhibited throughout history—in entertainment and art?. The fifth VariAbilities academic conference, co-hosted virtually by New College and entitled “Exhibiting Humanity; Inhabiting Bodies,” will ask these questions and more from June 10 to 12.
Books & Literaturetheawesomer.com

Exploring the Elements

This book helps inquisitive minds of all ages understand all 118 elements of the periodic table and their place in the universe. It features lots of colorful charts and illustrations and explains the relationships between elements with similar attributes.
Lifestylenewhomesource.com

Villas at Inspiration

Sold out! Please contact 303.850.5750 to learn about comparable communities and receive notification if community status changes. Offering homesites that back to open space, easy access to notable Douglas County schools and exciting master-planned amenities, including a community pool, parks, trails and event lawn, Villas at Inspiration is the perfect place to call home. The exceptional new community offers a versatile selection of ranch and two-story floor plans with designer details and abundant options, as well as close proximity to shops, restaurants, E-470 and Parker Road.
Educationlearningforjustice.org

Exploring Diversity through English

Students learn the meaning of vocabulary words by writing the word in multiple ways. Students write guided paragraphs about words from the central text then share their writing with peers.
Yogawirenewsfax.com

LYRICS AND SONG EXPLORED!

‘Yonaguni’ is a brand new release from Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny in 2021. Following is a look at just what the song means in English — the lyrics explored!. Poor Bunny came from humble beginnings but today he is known all over the world for his music. The 27-year-old has collaborated with J Balvin, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa and many more throughout his career so far. With the most recent release of his single’Yonaguni’, it looks like there is no slowing down for Bad Bunny just yet!
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Mighty’ Inspiration

“12 Mighty Orphans” (115 min., Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, suggestive material, and some language). 9 out of 10. “12 Mighty Orphans,” inspired by true events that took place in 1937-38, is as throwback as they come when it comes to depicting sports movies in cinema. It’s as if you’re watching true stories unfolding in front of you, capturing the flavor of “Knute Rockne, All American” or a story about Babe Ruth — steeped in American tradition. It’s those true-to-life factors that make “12 Mighty Orphans” such a good movie in capturing the tone and atmosphere of Depression-Era rural Texas; and the story of a group of teenagers, all orphans, achieving the unthinkable by going to the state championship game…it just warms your heart.
Womanly Live

Exploring Bardot Eyes

Bardot Eyes are the latest makeup trend taking over Instagram. The bold look is a dramatic, inverted smokey eye created by British makeup artist Alexandra Clare inspired by a Bardot top the artists owned. Clare first tried the look back in 2017, and the latest revival of the look is...
Home & Gardenonekingslane.com

Explore Our Summer Lookbook

Our summer lookbook is here! Just in time for splashing among the salt-kissed waves and dining in the sunshine, our lookbook can help guide you through a season of luxuriating and lounging. Inside you’ll find products and inspiration that make it easy to relish the joys of summer now and for seasons to come. Check out our sneak peek below!
Womanly Live

Colorful Eyeliner: Exploring the Trend

We’re calling it. Colorful eyeliner will be the rage this summer. If you don’t believe us, consider this. While your brown eyeliner has been your fave since time immemorial, you might want to put it aside in the heat of summer. Colorful eyeliner often boasts smudge-proof formulas and beautiful hues...
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS MACRO Real Life Review

Here is another Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS MACRO review. This lens is getting a lot of well deserved attention. This time the Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS MACRO review comes from Irene Rudnyk. It’s a rela life review not a lab-setting rebiew. The RF 100mm Macro lens is not just for macro photography. The lens is well regarded also among portrait and wedding photographers.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Text Exploration with Python

Text exploration has always been my favourite process in Text Analytics. I always thrilled when I found something interesting. I have done two text analytics projects during my studies, which both I used Topic Modelling to study the topics that are discussed in the long text. I never read the...
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

TGM Gaming Macro 2.0 Build 0

Some games are developed to be so complex that hundred of hours are required just to be able to scratch the surfaces. Leaving the story and mechanics out of the discussion, some games make you feel like the keyboard and mouse are not enough, overwhelming you with dozens of commands.
Photographytips.photography

To the Guy Who Accused Me of Faking My Macro Photo

There’s a long and sordid history behind staging and faking wildlife photography. It’s anything from lying that a zoo photo was taken in the wild, to baiting wildlife, to even killing and then staging the corpse of an animal. I find all of those things awful, especially staging the wildlife...
Photographypetapixel.com

Food Photographer Reviews Nikon’s 105mm f/2.8 Macro Z-Mount Lens

Acclaimed food photographer Joanie Simon, known as The Bite Shot on YouTube, has published a video that details why food photographers will love Nikon’s new 105mm f/2.8 Macro Lens. Joanie Simon is a commercial and editorial food photographer whose work has seen the covers of cookbooks, to website banners, to...