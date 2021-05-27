Cancel
MLB

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Stuck with loss Wednesday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Coonrod (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning in Wednesday's loss to Miami. The right-hander melted down in the eighth inning, allowing a two-run single to Jon Berti and an RBI single to Jose Devers to waste a good start from Aaron Nola. Coonrod has faltered with five runs allowed in his last three appearances after a strong start to the year. The 28-year-old has amassed two saves, three blown saves and six holds in 20 outings. Coonrod owns a still-solid 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 22 innings. The runs he allowed Wednesday were the first he's given up this season that weren't on home runs.

Sam Coonrod
Jon Berti
Aaron Nola
