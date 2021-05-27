Cancel
MLB

Marlins' Jon Berti: Swipes bag Wednesday

 22 days ago

Berti went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. With Brian Anderson (shoulder) out, Berti drew the start at third base for the second straight game. Berti provided a go-ahead two-RBI single in the eighth inning before coming around to score an insurance run on a Jose Devers single. Through 120 plate appearances, Berti has two home runs, four stolen bases, 10 RBI and 16 runs scored. He won't provide much pop, but the 31-year-old could warrant some fantasy attention for his speed if he hangs onto an everyday role while Anderson is out.

