Marlins' Jon Berti: Swipes bag Wednesday

As a lifelong Marlins fan, it is strange that there is more to complain about than be happy about when you have 2 World Series titles during the franchises 18-year existence. Like any small market team in any major sport, you always live by the "what if's" of success. Keep in mind just four years ago, our outfield consisted of Stanton, Yelich & Ozuna. The crazy part about it is that we are currently better without them. That is hard to say when we are talking about the 2017 MVP(Stanton) and the 2018 MVP(Yelich) along with the all-star slugger in Marcel Ozuna who is currently dealing with his own personal battles.