Marlins' Ross Detwiler: Picks up win

The Blackhawks had two home conference games this past week and were able come out on top in both. In the first one they shutout Ellsworth 5-0 in a game that Sam Hush started on the mound and pitched 6 innings giving up only 4 hits, no walks, and struck out 4. Coach Haney said “Sam has really been good for us this year on the mound. He pitches very efficiently, keeps the ball around the plate and hits his spots. He’s allowed very few runs and is 4-0 in his starts.” The Sophomore, Sean Van Someren, has been very good on the mound as well and came in to finish this game allowing only 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out one to preserve the shutout.