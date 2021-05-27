Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Ross Detwiler: Picks up win

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Detwiler (1-0) issued one walk and struck out one in one scoreless inning, earning the win versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. Detwiler pitched the eighth inning and became the pitcher of record when Miami took the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The 35-year-old has logged a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 19.1 innings this season. With no saves or holds, Detwiler has mostly served in a low-leverage role in the bullpen, and he's also opened two contests.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Detwiler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Post 6 picks up two wins to open Veterans Classic

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 outscored its opponents 23-0 Thursday on the way to two wins at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Sixers beat Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 8-0 in its first contest and Julian Romero and Post 6 blanked Alliance, Nebraska, in a 15-0 victory that lasted three innings because of a mercy rule.
Beacon Falls, CTmycitizensnews.com

Hawks pick up pair of wins to start tourney

BEACON FALLS — Woodland’s Steve Bainer didn’t envision his Hawks in the Class M state quarterfinals when he took the head coaching job before this season. But that’s exactly where No. 3-seeded Woodland are at the midway point of the state tournament, picking up a pair of wins over Naugatuck Valley League foes to reach the quarterfinals June 5 against No. 11 Bacon Academy at 3 p.m. in Beacon Falls.
MLBUSA Today

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

Season series: 0-0. RHP Elieser Hernández makes his second start for the Marlins. He is 0-0 and allowed 2 ER on 2 H with 3 K over 2 1/3 IP in his first start. Career as a starter: 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA (127 2/3 IP, 63 ER), 1.16 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 in 28 starts.
Geneva, NY13 WHAM

Panthers from Geneva and Pittsford pick up wins on Thursday

Geneva boys lacrosse picked up their 10th win of the season in a 10-7 win over Finger Lakes rival Wayne. The Panthers led 4-0 in the first quarter before Alex Bolt and the Eagles scored four straight to tie the game. Geneva improved to 10-5 on the season. In girls...
NHLCBS Sports

Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Picks up road win in overtime

Mrazek allowed two goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3. Mrazek made his playoff debut and performed well. Both of the Lightning's goals came with a Hurricane in the penalty box. The 29-year-old goalie had a 2.06 GAA and a .923 save percentage with a 6-2-3 record in 12 regular-season contests this year before beginning the playoffs as Alex Nedeljkovic's backup. With a critical win Thursday, Mrazek is likely to get the starting nod again in Saturday's Game 4.
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Cuthbert Picks Up Two Wins....

Luke Cuthbert led the Watauga High wrestling team as a tri-match Thursday night; some good news for former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and his family; it's official, the Duke men's basketball team has a new head coach. For more on these stories, and for more sports news, please click on the link below....
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Is this Series Against the Pirates a Must-Win?

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 2: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays while congratulated by third base coach Trey Hillman #88 at Sahlen Field on June 2, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
Barnum, MNWDIO-TV

Proctor & Silver Bay baseball, Barnum softball pick up playoff wins

In prep playoff action on Thursday the Proctor and Silver Bay baseball teams and the Barnum softball team picked up wins to advance. In Section 7AA baseball, fourth seeded Proctor held off ninth seeded Duluth Marshall 3-2 in the ninth inning. Next Proctor will take on second seeded Aitkin June 8th in Superior.
MLBdenversun.com

Pirates aim to win third straight vs. Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had this much fun in a while, and to a great extent, they can thank youngster Ke'Bryan Hayes. After being out two months, including a rehab stint in Triple-A Indianapolis because of a wrist injury, Hayes has been back two games -- much to the frustration of the visiting Miami Marlins.
Perry, IAtheperrychief.com

Jayettes pick up dominant win, Perry baseball steps forward

Baseball (0-8) Still looking for their first W, the Bluejays made strides in the second week of the season. After going scoreless through three games, Perry is on a five-game streak of putting up at least one run. As a consolation, the biggest nights have come against the biggest competition.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Soccer round-up: Sevastpol/Gibraltar picks up win

Local teams split their games on Thursday ahead of more matches on Friday. Sevastopol/Gibraltar went on the road and picked up the 3-1 victory over Valders while Luxemburg-Casco received good goalkeeping but it was not enough in a 2-1 loss to Denmark. Sturgeon Bay was shut out by Sheboygan Falls 4-0 and Kewaunee's match against Two Rivers was canceled.
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates look to build on comeback win over Marlins

Both teams have struggled, but just one game into their four-game series, the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Miami Marlins are on different trajectories. Not only did the Pirates come back Thursday for a 5-3 win on Jacob Stallings’ three-run double in the eighth inning to snap a three-game losing streak, but they also enjoyed the return from injury of hotshot third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who had been out since the second game of the year.
Quartz Hill, CAAntelope Valley Press

Quartz Hill softball picks up win over Dos Pueblos

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team added another win to their undefeated record with a 7-2 victory over Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Thursday. The Royals (19-0) started strong as they scored four runs in the bottom of the...
Lincoln, MElcnme.com

LA Girls Lacrosse Pick Up Very First Playoff Win

Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team (3-9) defeated Traip 15-8 in the Eagles nest on Tues., June 8 to pick up the program’s very first tournament win, since the program began in 2003. The Lady Eagles advance to play second seed Maranacook (9-3) in Readfield on Sat., June 12 at 1 .m.
Webster City, IAMessenger

Gaels pick up big win over Lynx

Gracie Harvey hit a two-run homer, Ella Vratny worked a three-hitter and the St. Edmond softball team scored a 5-2 victory over Webster City here Wednesday night at Rogers Park. Harvey, the younger sister of former Fort Dodge Senior High and St. Edmond all-stater Maggie Harvey, connected on her homer...
Baseballbaldwin-bulletin.com

Baseball picks up two wins

The Blackhawks had two home conference games this past week and were able come out on top in both. In the first one they shutout Ellsworth 5-0 in a game that Sam Hush started on the mound and pitched 6 innings giving up only 4 hits, no walks, and struck out 4. Coach Haney said “Sam has really been good for us this year on the mound. He pitches very efficiently, keeps the ball around the plate and hits his spots. He’s allowed very few runs and is 4-0 in his starts.” The Sophomore, Sean Van Someren, has been very good on the mound as well and came in to finish this game allowing only 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out one to preserve the shutout.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Picks up win Saturday

Williams (2-0) walked one and struck out two in one inning to earn the win Saturday versus Arizona. Williams kept the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the eighth inning. Milwaukee took the lead on back-to-back home runs by Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez in the bottom of the eighth. Williams has been a little shaky lately, allowing three runs across his last four outings. He has a 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year. He's racked up eight holds and three blown saves.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Picks up third straight win

Eovaldi (7-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Friday. Eovaldi has now picked up wins in each of his last three outings, and he helped lead the Red Sox to an elusive win at Yankee Stadium on Friday. He allowed plenty of baserunners in Friday's matchup, but he was able to hold the Yankees in check on the scoreboard. Across his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed four runs (three earned) on 17 hits and three walks while striking out 18 in 16.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Astros on Wednesday.
La Porte City, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Sailors, Wahawks pick up big wins

LA PORTE CITY – Waterloo Columbus scored a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader sweep with a 9-5 and 11-1 victories over Union of La Porte City. In the opener, Carter Gallagher drove in three runs, while Josh Merrifield scored three times. Alex Feldmann went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Conner...