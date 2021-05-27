Brewers' Eric Lauer: Effective against Padres

Cancel
Lauer allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision. Lauer was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to this start, and he performed well both from the mound and with his bat. None of the four hits he surrendered went for extra bases, and he also racked up an impressive 14 swinging strikes across 85 total pitches. Lauer also provided the only offense for the Brewers, slugging a solo homer in the third inning. For the season, he now owns a 2.45 ERA with a 22:3 K:BB across 22 innings of work as both a reliever and starter.

