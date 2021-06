Islanders forward Mat Barzal has yet to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has three assists, but the Islanders are going to need more from him and the entire top line in round two against the Boston Bruins. Jordan Eberle has two goals and three assists while Leo Komarov has two assists and while the Islanders found a way to get past the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one, the second round did not get off to a good start with a 5-2 loss to the Bruins in game one on Saturday night. Heading into game two on Monday night in Boston (8pm NBCSN), it’s clear that the Islanders will have a hard time winning this series if they don’t get more production from Barzal and company.