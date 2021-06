The Padres begin the day five games behind the Giants in the NL West, tied for their biggest deficit of the season. They’ve won just once in their first five games of this road trip. They will at least have Tommy Pham in left field and in the leadoff spot on Wednesday as they try to salvage one win at Coors Field, despite Pham’s left middle finger scare on a swing-and-miss in the eighth inning Tuesday night.