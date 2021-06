The Cincinnati Reds have been through a roller coaster ride of 10 games. There is not much better than sweeping a division rival. To make things even sweeter, a division leading rival. This is what the Reds achieved when they took a three game sweep from the Milwaukee Brewers, in Milwaukee. This sweep was preceded by a sweep of the Colorado Rockies as well, making it six wins in a row, drawing the race for first place in the NL Central closer. During this stretch of success for the Reds, the Chicago Cubs also dropped five games out of seven in their two series. Things were looking up in Cincinnati for the first time in a long time this season.