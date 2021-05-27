Cancel
Rooks County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS...SOUTHWESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES At 1056 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cedar to near Alton to near Woodston, moving east-northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton, Kirwin, Woodston, Alton and Cedar. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Alton, KS
Rooks County, KS
