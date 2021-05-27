Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harvey County in south central Kansas Central Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goessel, or 9 miles west of Peabody, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro and Marion. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH