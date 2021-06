WEST GOSHEN — Keri Barnett came to Archbishop Carroll for moments like Saturday. The kid from Glenolden, who spent her first two high school years at Interboro High, had played for Patriots coach Lorraine Beers since she was a little girl in the PHANTASTIX club organization. Before she had played a lacrosse game at Carroll, Barnett was friends with several of her teammates thanks to their connections in the club, so fitting in with her team wasn't a problem.