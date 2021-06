Sidney Crosby got some love from his fellow players in the recently released annual NHLPA players poll. It’s no big surprise that Crosby does well on this list, he was voted as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, the player’s vote on their MVP. Other finalists were Connor McDavid (the league’s leading point scorer, by a mile) and Auston Matthews (the league’s leading goal scorer, by a mile) and both are significantly younger than Crosby. But his peers still put him up against those guys, even at the ripe age of 33 with his all-around game.