OVO favourite Roy Woods has just dropped a new music video for his latest single “Touch You” and it’s a summery, Toronto-themed vibe. The lust-filled track is his first release of 2021, and on it he laments lockdown and longs for sunny, sandy days. “Fuck a COVID-19/Long as I get to see that body on a beach/Oh, and your lil’ two-piece/Tryna see you in the Bahamas, under the seas,” he sings.